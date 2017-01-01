2017 Higher Education Directory

Georgia Trend’s annual listing of the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, with information on admissions, costs and courses of study.

Compiled By Christy Simo

Georgia’s institutions of higher education – 28 public colleges serving 321,551 students, 22 public technical colleges with 133,455 students, and 25 private colleges and universities – are continuing to evolve to meet the changing needs of incoming students and the types of skills companies are looking for in recent grads.

The pace of college mergers has slowed over the past few years, with only two pending approval in 2017. Armstrong State is scheduled to merge into Georgia Southern University, and Bainbridge State will merge with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, both pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) this December.

In March 2016, SAT scoring changed. Some schools this year report admission scores using the new scoring method, and others list scoring from tests taken before March 2016. For additional details, please visit the individual schools’ websites or contact admissions departments.

In April, the University System of Georgia approved a 2 percent tuition increase for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The 2017 Higher Education Directory includes degree-granting schools that have a physical presence in Georgia and are eligible for HOPE scholarship enrollments. Listings include contact information, test score requirements, tuition costs and courses of study, all based on information provided by the institutions. N/A indicates information was not available or is not applicable. – Christy Simo

