About us  |  Subscribe  |  Advertise  |  Nominate  |  Contact Us  |  Archive  |  Blog
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit Module
Edit Module

This Month in Georgia Trend

January 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Features

2017 Georgian of the Year: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black

2017 Georgian of the Year: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black

Growing the Georgia Brand

An emphasis on economic development and an expanded Georgia Grown program are strengthening the state’s $74-billion agribusiness industry

By Susan Percy

Published: January 2017
2017 Hall of Fame: Lasting Influence

2017 Hall of Fame: Lasting Influence

Hank Huckaby and Alicia Philipp join Georgia Trend’s Most Influential Hall of Fame.

PROFILES BY ELLEN BERMAN AND JENNIFER HAFER

Published: January 2017
100 Most Influential Georgians of 2017: Wielding Power

100 Most Influential Georgians of 2017: Wielding Power

The 2017 roster of the state’s top leaders and people making an impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.

Edited by Karen Kirkpatrick and Christy Simo

Published: January 2017
2017 Notable Georgians

2017 Notable Georgians

Published: January 2017
Military Might

Military Might

Georgia’s nine military installations have a $20-billion economic impact on the state

By Ralph Ellis

Published: January 2017
Gate of Opportunity

Gate of Opportunity

The mission of Berry College – to provide an excellent education to people from all social and economic backgrounds – is one that Martha Berry laid out more than 100 years ago.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Published: January 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Our State

Cobb County: A Bright Tomorrow

Cobb County: A Bright Tomorrow

Baseball, millennials and mixed-use development

By Randy Southerland

Published: January 2017
Americus|Sumter County: Shaking Things Up

Americus|Sumter County: Shaking Things Up

Development, manufacturing and higher education in Sumter County, Georgia.

By K.K. Snyder

Published: January 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Up Front

Organizations: Agape Youth and Family Center

Agape Youth and Family Center strengthens its Northwest Atlanta community and aims to end the cycle of generational poverty.

By Candice Dyer

Published: January 2017

Economic Development: January 2017

Announcements in DeKalb County, Augusta, Bibb County and more.

BBy Christi Simo

Published: January 2017

Political Notes: January 2017

This year’s legislative session, new Board of Regents officers, state commissioner changes and more.

By Susan Percy

Published: January 2017

Trendsetters: International Access, Deep Local Roots

Dentons US is the only global law firm in Georgia and reaches every state through its Dentons 50 network.

By K.K. Snyder

Published: January 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Commentary

From the Publisher: Let’s Get Something Done

From the Publisher: Let’s Get Something Done

At the On Board Atlanta event, local decision makers brainstormed new ways of tackling today’s issues.

By Neely Young

Published: January 2017
Business Casual: In Celebration of Writers

Business Casual: In Celebration of Writers

The 2016 Georgia Writers Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a time to celebrate the state’s most storied writers.

By Susan Percy

Published: January 2017
Economy: The Economic Outlook for 2017

Economy: The Economic Outlook for 2017

By nearly every measure, the outlook for Georgia’s economy in 2017 is very good.

By Jeffrey Humphreys

Published: January 2017
Sustainable Georgia: Ready to Adapt

Sustainable Georgia: Ready to Adapt

Georgia’s DNR is marshaling resources and supporting coastal efforts to prepare for rising sea levels. But is it enough?

By Ben Young

Published: January 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Downtime

Georgia Fare: Let’s Make a Fort!

Georgia Fare: Let’s Make a Fort!

Interesting cocktails, menu make Ticonderoga Club a standout

By Krista Reese

Published: January 2017
Edit Module Edit Module

Browse the Digital Edition:

Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module