2017 Georgian of the Year: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black
Growing the Georgia Brand
An emphasis on economic development and an expanded Georgia Grown program are strengthening the state’s $74-billion agribusiness industry
Published: January 2017
2017 Hall of Fame: Lasting Influence
Hank Huckaby and Alicia Philipp join Georgia Trend’s Most Influential Hall of Fame.
Published: January 2017
100 Most Influential Georgians of 2017: Wielding Power
The 2017 roster of the state’s top leaders and people making an impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.
Published: January 2017
2017 Notable Georgians
Published: January 2017
Military Might
Georgia’s nine military installations have a $20-billion economic impact on the state
Published: January 2017
Gate of Opportunity
The mission of Berry College – to provide an excellent education to people from all social and economic backgrounds – is one that Martha Berry laid out more than 100 years ago.
Published: January 2017
Cobb County: A Bright Tomorrow
Baseball, millennials and mixed-use development
Published: January 2017
Americus|Sumter County: Shaking Things Up
Development, manufacturing and higher education in Sumter County, Georgia.
Published: January 2017
Organizations: Agape Youth and Family Center
Agape Youth and Family Center strengthens its Northwest Atlanta community and aims to end the cycle of generational poverty.
Published: January 2017
Economic Development: January 2017
Announcements in DeKalb County, Augusta, Bibb County and more.
Published: January 2017
Political Notes: January 2017
This year’s legislative session, new Board of Regents officers, state commissioner changes and more.
Published: January 2017
Trendsetters: International Access, Deep Local Roots
Dentons US is the only global law firm in Georgia and reaches every state through its Dentons 50 network.
Published: January 2017
From the Publisher: Let’s Get Something Done
At the On Board Atlanta event, local decision makers brainstormed new ways of tackling today’s issues.
Published: January 2017
Business Casual: In Celebration of Writers
The 2016 Georgia Writers Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a time to celebrate the state’s most storied writers.
Published: January 2017
Economy: The Economic Outlook for 2017
By nearly every measure, the outlook for Georgia’s economy in 2017 is very good.
Published: January 2017
Sustainable Georgia: Ready to Adapt
Georgia’s DNR is marshaling resources and supporting coastal efforts to prepare for rising sea levels. But is it enough?
Published: January 2017
Georgia Fare: Let’s Make a Fort!
Interesting cocktails, menu make Ticonderoga Club a standout
Published: January 2017